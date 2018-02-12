New tenants announced for Ripley Town Centre

UNDERWAY: The Ripley Town Centre is looking forward to opening later this year.

NEW leases have been confirmed at the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre.

Construction on stage one of the development, worth $40 million, is well advanced and up to 80 per cent occupied.

Stage one will be a marketplace-style centre anchored by a Coles supermarket with more than 20 specialty stores, a medical centre and commercial office space to service the growing population of the Ripley region.

Ripley Town Centre has also secured tenancies from liquor giant BWS, a bakery, newsagent, nail salon, hairdresser, massage centre and café.

The new leases build on the tenant mix at Ripley Town Centre which last year saw the Victoria-based Quay Family Healthcare sign a major medical centre to operate on the site.

Other health and medical tenants secured include The Discount Chemist, dentist Dr Nauv Kashyap who is opening his eighth South East Queensland practice, and Ipswich veterinarian Andrew Hemming who will open an animal hospital.

Coles supermarket is being fitted out, and both ground and second floor tenancy walls are being installed.

"We're pleased with construction progress over the past year, and we're thrilled to see the number of retailers and commercial businesses moving to capitalise on the potential of the regional town centre," said Ripley Town Centre development manager Taku Hashimoto.

"Inquiries for space have been strong from the outset and the quality of tenants we have secured has firmly positioned Ripley Town Centre as a major drawcard for the region."

Ripley Town Centre will be developed in stages to coincide with the needs of local and regional communities, and the rapidly increasing population growth. This new regional hub will service up to 120,000 people expected to call the Ripley region home over the coming years.

Ripley Town Centre has implemented several sustainability initiatives to secure a 5 Star Green Star Design and As Built accreditation.

This includes the installation of 1800 individual solar panels, with the majority to be installed on the 360 vehicle carpark shade structures as part of the 480kW system that will help generate a sizable portion of the town centre's power needs at peak times.

The solar system will reduce power costs for the centre's tenants.

For more information contact 13 74 22, or see www.eccoripley.com.au.