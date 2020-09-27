New talent, experience to keep Centrals in main game

Centrals recruit Caleb Risson set up his team’s opening Harding Madsen Shield victory with a brisk 76 against his former team. Picture: Rob Williams

A HORNETS prospect, experienced new captain and injection of youth have Central Districts on target to be a major threat in this year's various first grade cricket competitions.

Centrals highlighted that with an eight-wicket win over the South East Redbacks in their opening match of the expanded Harding Madsen Shield competition.

Centrals recruit Caleb Risson led the way with the bat, posting 76 off just 47 balls against his former club.

Teaming with seasoned batsman Wayne Jones (44), the opening pair put on 118 before new skipper Lachlan Vellacott guided his team to victory with 30 off just 19 deliveries.

Centrals new captain Lachlan Vellacott. Picture: Rob Williams

Centrals reached their 161 run target in only 21 overs, showcasing the stability in their top order launching into a new season.

"We're looking okay,'' Centrals club president Darion Parise said.

"It was a pretty solid win really.''

However, he welcomed Centrals top order making light work of the modest run chase.

"I was a bit surprised,'' Parise said.

"If you lose early wickets, some of the younger boys might have been under pressure but Jonesy and Caleb put the game out of reach pretty quickly.''

Centrals have lost a number of key players like former captain and all-rounder Matt Guest (air force graduate in Wagga Wagga) and fast bowler Geoff Klease (returning to Beaudesert). Klease may play some T20 games for the Kookaburras.

Valuable contributors Rhys O'Sullivan and David Tyler are planning a break.

However, Parise was excited about club juniors like Alex Dell, Tom Cupit, Braydon Osborne and teacher Sam Strong in line for regular first grade opportunities.

He said the addition of Risson was important as he pushes to secure a spot in the Ipswich Logan Hornets side this season.

Former representative player Vellacott and established all-rounder Luke Barrett provide considerable experience, along with tireless former grand final-winning captain Jones.

"Jonesy'' chipped in with 3/2 off four overs in helping bowl out Redbacks for 160 at Raleigh Oval.

Vellacott snared 2/27 off his seven overs.

In other opening games of the new 50 over series, Brothers beat Thunder by 65 runs and Laidley accounted for University by 77 runs.

However, Len Martin T20 champions Northsiders lost to Toowoomba Wests by eight wickets.

As club president for two decades, Parise supports the 2020 Harding Madsen Shield format where all teams play each other once, rather than in pools.

"I think that's better,'' Parise said.

"We've got three games in Toowoomba and it's good competition.

"The guys like to play against some of those sides.''

Loyal coach Scott Barrett is also back, providing invaluable knowledge to club cricketers.

This season, the Kookaburras are fielding three senior teams (Firsts, Seconds and Thirds) along with eight junior sides, who return on October 9.

As curator of the wicket at Mark Marsh Oval, Parise was confident the surface would play well this season.

The wicket will get its first major test since the end of the Aussie rules season when a Second Grade T20 game between Centrals and Strollers is played on Monday night at the Limestone Park venue.

"We've done a lot of work on the wicket. It looks really good,'' Parise said.

Centrals have three players in the SEQ squad preparing for next weekend's annual Bulls Masters T20 series in Bundamba. They are Vellacott, Strong and Harry Dobson.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding Madsen Shield Rd 1

South East Redbacks v Central Districts at Raleigh Oval

Redbacks Innings

A Kumar b Vellacott 0 (4)

Harwinder Singh c Vellacott b Dell 11 (14)

Callum Chandler c Koch b Ashton 15 (34)

Ethan Acutt c Risson b Cupit 10 (29)

Amila Wethathasinghe c Risson b Jones 42 (39)

Daniel Hamilton b Jones 16 (19)

Sandeep Chitrapu lbw Vellacott 6 (12)

Rajesh Gurram c Koch b Jones 7 (17)

Shane Ross not out 0 (1)

Kris Hoffman run out (Cupit/Dell) 0 (1)

Extras (1b 2lb 9w 2nb) 14

Total (33.1 overs) 160

FoW: 0, 15, 54, 73, 105, 135, 142, 160, 160, 160.

Bowling: Lachlan Vellacott 7/2/27/2; Alex Dell 5.1/0/34/1; Brendan Ashton 5/0/18/1; Luke Barrett 2/0/20/0; Tom Cupit 6/0/38/1; Jamie Koch 4/0/18/0; Wayne Jones 4/2/2/3.

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones c Kumar b Ross 44 (54)

Caleb Risson c Acutt b Chandler 76 (47)

Lachlan Vellacott not out 30 (19)

Luke Barrett not out 8 (7)

Extras (1lb 3w 1nb) 5

T otal (21 overs) 2/163

FoW: 118, 125

Bowling: Anju Perera 5/0/36/0; Rajesh Gurram 3/0/22/0; Daniel Hamilton 6/0/26/0; Callum Chandler 3/0/39/1; Shane Ross 2/0/15/1; Ethan Acutt 2/0/24/0.

Brothers v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Walker Oval

Brothers Innings

Joel Hall c ? b Schmidt 18 (32)

Josh Ryan c ? b Anderson 7 (39)

Faraz Khan not out 62 (97)

Jacob Sarra lbw Sefont 54 (71)

Xavier Vasta run out 27 (18)

Mark Sharrad not out 20 (14)

Extras (2lb 10w 1nb) 13

Total (45 overs) 4/201

FoW: 23, 33, 130, 170

Bowling: Blayde Klass 9/1/39/0; Patrick Schmidt 10/2/27/1; Connor Anderson 10/1/52/1; Josh Wendt 10/0/48/0; Lucas Sefont 6/1/34/1.

Thunder Innings

Jacob Anderson c Mackay b Bill 0 (3)

Josh Wendt c Bichel b Mackay 13 (49)

Oliver Schmidt b Denny 0 (1)

Robin Liney c Sharrad b Bill 0 (6)

Mitch Raine c Ryan b Sharrad 36 (49)

Aaron Nugter not out 48 (80)

Nick Raine c Sarra b Denny 12 (48)

Lucas Sefont c wk b Vasta 4 (4)

Patrick Schmidt lbw Denny 1 (2)

Blayde Klass c wk b Vasta 6 (9)

Connor Anderson b Vasta 0 (6)

Extras (3lb 9w) 12

Total (41ov) 132

FoW: 0, 0, 3, 54, 54, 95, 100, 106, 124, 132

Bowling: Jonathan Bill 5/1/21/2; Riley Denny 10/2/35/3; Craig Mackay 10/0/18/1; Mark Sharrad 10/1/28/1; Xavier Bartlett 6/0/27/3.

University v Laidley District at USQ

Laidley Innings

Extras (1lb 6w 2nb) 9

Total (45 overs) 8/217

Bowling: A. Johnstone 8/0/30/4; C. Mays 4/0/30/0; J. Littleproud 9/2/37/2; N. Brown 8/1/46/0; M. Aluguvelli 4/0/25/0; R. Smith 6/0/21/0; H. Shah 6/1/24/2.

University Innings 140

Western District Toowoomba v Northsiders at Cook No.7

Northsiders Innings

Troy Cooper b McCarthy 1 (15)

Stephen Humphreys b McCarthy 6 (10)

Corey Flood c Hallas b McCarthy 9 (18)

Nick Verrenkamp not out 72 (100)

Cody Danziel b McCarthy 0 (2)

Zach Fisher b McCarthy 0 (2)

Shane Krings b Hoger 1 (5)

Steve Doyle c Gillam b McCarthy 0 (5)

Nathan Fisher lbw McCarthy 0 (1)

Tom Weier c Hallas b McCarthy 3 (22)

Callum Wilton lbw Brimblecombe 23 (59)

Extras (8lb 7w 2nb) 17

Total (39.3 overs) 132

FoW: 9, 10, 22, 22, 22, 23, 24, 24, 38, 132.

Bowling: Sean McCarthy 10/2/16/8; R. Hoger 10/4/18/1; L. Neale 7/1/29/0; R. Martin 6/0/38/0; C. Brimblecombe 3.3/0/10/1; J. Gill 2/0/12/0.

Wests Innings

L. Neale lbw Wilton 8 (18)

C. Gillam lbw Wilton 21 (18)

Brian May not out 32 (84)

M. Hallas not out 53 (79)

Extras (1lb 18w 2nb) 21

Total (32.5 overs) 2/135

FoW: 27, 35

Bowling: Callum Wilton 5/0/35/2; Zach Fisher 5/1/13/0; Stephen Humphreys 10/3/21/0; Tom Weier 5.5/0/34/0; Troy Cooper 5/1/17/0; Corey Flood 2/0/14/0.

Metropolitan Easts 8/227 (45) def Northern Brothers Diggers 9/222 (45).

Highfields Railways 4/223 (45) def Southern Districts Magpies 138 (36.3).

2nd Grade T20s Round 1: Thunder 5/126 (16.3) - Brent Gill 17, Zane Hogan 47*, Alfonso Jimenez 10, Dylan Hewett 14 def Laidley 7/125 (20) - Ray Coleman 1/16 (4), Toby Janke 2/20 (4), Tom Hall 2/8 (2).

Round 2: Thunder 3/160 (15.2) - Anthony Trimboli 74*, Toby Janke 62* defeated Redbacks 9/156 (20) - Ray Coleman 1/29 (4), Dylan Hewett 4/22 (3), Tom Hall 1/15 (3), Toby Janke 2/17 (1), Nathan Turner 1/6 (2.)