Iconic Ipswich pub undergoing transformation

Helen Spelitis
| 3rd Jun 2017 8:10 AM
The Federal Hotel in Ipswich has been rebranded and management is looking for staff.
The Federal Hotel in Ipswich has been rebranded and management is looking for staff.

THE lights have rarely been on and for at least a year, it seemed no one was home.

But that's about to change.

One Ipswich pub has undergone a dramatic transformation and will relaunch later this month with a brand new identity.

The Irish themed pub The Squealing Pig at the top of Brisbane St is no more.

When it reopens after major changes the venue will again be known as The Federal Hotel and the owners hope to appeal to a different kind of customer.

The pub has been transformed into a boutique sports bar.

 

The Federal Hotel, in the top of town.
The Federal Hotel, in the top of town.

This week a U Bet outlet was installed in the public bar where new TV screens will show a huge range of sports from free-to-air and pay TV.

The fridges are stacked with boutique beers from around the world and chefs will serve up deep fried snacks from the new kitchen.

Pool tables have also been brought in and soon professional pool competitions will begin running.

Owner Craig Wise said despite appearances the pub had been open while he ironed out the details for the rebranding, although he admitted, times were tough.

"Hotels are shutting across Ipswich," Mr Wise said.

"The Ulster and CBD Tavern are closed, Murphy's has been mothballed, Cocktails nightclub is closed, the City View Hotel is a hostel now, the Caledonian has closed and the One Mile was bulldozed.

"Yeah, it's tough. The cost of running a place can be hard, especially staff like security, paying for live music etc."

The closure of the Caledonian Hotel created a gap in the market and Federal Hotel owner Craig Wise jumped at the chance to bring a TAB into his hotel which is poker machine free.

"We wanted a relaxed feel where people can go and enjoy a few beers and maybe share a bowl of chips and gravy," Mr Wise said.

"Nothing too complicated, just a friendly, relaxed sports bar. We will do a grand opening a bit later so everyone can come see the changes."

**Need a job? The new Federal Hotel is looking for two bar staff. Call 3281 4855.

A bit of history

The Federal Hotel is one Ipswich's oldest establishments and this year marks 110-years since the hotel first opened.

In 1906 Francis Sullivan applied for a licence over the Federal Hotel site but he was refused.

Mary O'Sullivan, however, was granted a licence and the hotel opened in August 1907.

The City View Hotel, across the road, opened the same year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich business ipswich pubs pubs the federal hotel

