Marburg Tavern is set for an expansion with a development application in for a TAB.
New TAB facility for country town

Navarone Farrell
3rd Jul 2019 6:00 PM
KEEN punters looking to have a gamble on the trots or the races at Marburg will soon have it easier with a proposed TAB facility.

The application, lodged last month shows the TAB will be a 19sq m facility in a demountable building on Marburg Showgrounds and Trotting Track. It will coexist with the current facilities across the 10ha site.

The small site will be licensed to operate from 6am-10pm every day the week and only require up to two staff to run.

It is proposed 110m from the Queen St frontage in Marburg and is in line with the area's zoning.

The TAB will be located within close proximity of the track and will not require any major earthworks or disruption to the current site.

The site is classified as entertainment use and will not impact on the surrounding area. All the amenities already current will complement the proposed new building.

