New sushi shop rolls into Ipswich and we're soy happy

NOW OPEN: Sushi Party owner John Lee opened his new business on Thursday. Cordell Richardson

SUSHI is now on the menu at the Karalee Shopping Village with the opening of a new eatery.

Sushi Party held its grand opening on Thursday, with many hungry shoppers dropping in for lunch.

Owner John Lee said the feedback he had received from the community was really positive.

"People are really excited that we are open," he said.

"On our Facebook page we were getting so many likes and messages that I decided to open earlier than I thought I would.

"They (customers) have been telling us that more food options were needed here."

Mr Lee, who has owned a number of sushi shops, mainly in Toowoomba, said he really liked the Karalee area.

"Everyone lives really close by," he said.

"They all come to the centre because it is so close, and people who drive by also stop in."

The new business has four employees, including Mr Lee.

The menu consists of various sushi rolls, sashimi packs, udon, curries and other speciality items.

Mikayla Lawson from Chuwar said she would support the business as sushi was her favourite takeaway.

"I would live on sushi if I could," she said, laughing.

"I just grabbed a prawn and avocado, and smoked salmon and avocado roll and it was really tasty, so I told them they will be seeing me a lot.

"The shopping centre here has really gone ahead, and I look forward to seeing what else arrives."

The Karalee Shopping Village is located 39/52 Junction Rd, Karalee.