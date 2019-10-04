Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOW OPEN: Sushi Party owner John Lee opened his new business on Thursday.
NOW OPEN: Sushi Party owner John Lee opened his new business on Thursday. Cordell Richardson
News

New sushi shop rolls into Ipswich and we're soy happy

Ashleigh Howarth
by
4th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSHI is now on the menu at the Karalee Shopping Village with the opening of a new eatery.

Sushi Party held its grand opening on Thursday, with many hungry shoppers dropping in for lunch.

Owner John Lee said the feedback he had received from the community was really positive.

"People are really excited that we are open," he said.

"On our Facebook page we were getting so many likes and messages that I decided to open earlier than I thought I would.

"They (customers) have been telling us that more food options were needed here."

Mr Lee, who has owned a number of sushi shops, mainly in Toowoomba, said he really liked the Karalee area.

"Everyone lives really close by," he said.

"They all come to the centre because it is so close, and people who drive by also stop in."

The new business has four employees, including Mr Lee.

The menu consists of various sushi rolls, sashimi packs, udon, curries and other speciality items.

Mikayla Lawson from Chuwar said she would support the business as sushi was her favourite takeaway.

"I would live on sushi if I could," she said, laughing.

"I just grabbed a prawn and avocado, and smoked salmon and avocado roll and it was really tasty, so I told them they will be seeing me a lot.

"The shopping centre here has really gone ahead, and I look forward to seeing what else arrives."

The Karalee Shopping Village is located 39/52 Junction Rd, Karalee.

More Stories

businessclass ipswich karalee shopping village
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Sunspots flare up, haunting man about his sunning past

    premium_icon Sunspots flare up, haunting man about his sunning past

    News "YOU would cover yourself (in coconut oil)... We used to lie on the beach in a hole dug in the sand."

    LUCKY SPIN: Tavern pays sixth major pokie win this year

    premium_icon LUCKY SPIN: Tavern pays sixth major pokie win this year

    News The latest prize of more than $10,000 isn't even the biggest jackpot

    Jets confident for double shot at finals' reward

    premium_icon Jets confident for double shot at finals' reward

    News Ipswich-based teams fit for Netball Queensland quest

    Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    premium_icon Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    Community A grieving father is on a crusade to improve care