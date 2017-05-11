New support group for families dealing with a drug addict

IPSWICH families struggling with drug addiction will now be able to access a new support group.

Family Drug Support is a not-for-profit organisation with services specifically designed for family members of drug addicts and has just expanded into Ipswich.

It comes amid warnings from the State Government that the drug ice has become a major feature in the care of children under protection.

Neglect was found to be the most common form of child abuse among families where a parent was using ice which highlights the impact drug use has on those around the user.

Family support worker Dee Blake says her organisation hopes to reach more families and restore people's hope with coping strategies and encouraging resilience.

"(We can) provide a reality based approach that includes self-care and valuing self," Ms Blake said.

"Through our services we have seen many families become more resilient and develop skills to cope better, helping them to survive the journey intact.

"We provide safe and non-judgmental support to lessen the shame and stigma families are so often experiencing."

A dedicated support group for family members affected by a loved one's drug use will begin in Ipswich next month.

The support group will run on the third Thursday of each month with the first session to take place on June 15 at 24 East St, Ipswich.

For more information visit fds.org.au.