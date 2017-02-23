New supermarket to bring more than 60 jobs to Ipswich

COLES will create 62 new jobs in Ipswich next month with the opening of the new supermarket at Silkstone Village.

The supermarket giant will open its newest store to local shoppers on Saturday, March 25.

An additional 32 team members will transfer from nearby Coles supermarkets, to form a total team of more than 90.

The shopping centre will offer a new in-store bakery, an healthy living section, scoop-and-weigh station, and a gourmet delicatessen featuring a "decadent cheese wall".

Ipswich is getting another Coles supermarket. David Nielsen

Coles state general manager Paul Bradshaw said the new store was part of an investment of more than $28 million in the region in the past four years, including new and refurbished supermarkets at Ipswich, Springfield, Orion Springfield Central and Redbank Plains.

"We're working to make grocery shopping more enjoyable and convenient at the Silkstone Village supermarket by offering customers more variety and choice," he said.

"In the past four years, Coles has created more than 350 local jobs in the area and we're pleased to have 62 new recruits and 32 existing Coles team members at the new store."

Coles Silkstone Village Store Manager Nicky Hume said she was eager to welcome locals to the store.

"We're really looking forward to sharing the new supermarket with locals and becoming part of the community," she said.

"Every time I see residents in the street, they all tell me how excited they are for the new store to open.

"We're also eager to support local schools, community groups and charities including Redkite, Hummingbird House and donate surplus produce to SecondBite to help people in need in the community."

Coles Silkstone Village will officially open at 7am on March 25 alongside eight surrounding specialty stores including Coles Express and Liquorland.