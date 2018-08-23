New store is next step in Riverlink, Ipswich Mall battle

Tammy lark, manager of Dusk Riverlink, a new store in the shopping centre.

A NEW business has moved into Riverlink as centre managers continue with their expansion plans.

Shoppers can choose from peach and bubblegum, cotton and violet or sweet pea scented candles at Dusk, a homewares store that specialises in making smells. Dusk Ipswich store manager Tammy Lark said the only other Dusk store in Ipswich was at Springfield.

"It's all about home fragrance and home decorating and making the house smell better," Ms Lark.

The store opening is the next step in a plan to revitalise part of Riverlink as centre managers work on their rival to the Ipswich Mall re-development.

Plans were revealed earlier this month to unveil a new dining and leisure precinct in the otherwise dormant east mall by Christmas.

A series of businesses including Baskin Robins, BCF, Office Works, a nail salon and Pillow Talk are undergoing a re-shuffle to make way for two new restaurants and an amusement parlour, iPlay.

As part of the re-shuffle, Office Works moved into the Coles building in the Ipswich CBD and Pillow Talk moved into a freshly designed shop, the first of its kind in Australia.

Riverlink centre manager Paul Kelsey said managers were looking for a second restaurant to move into the precinct while plans were in place to introduce a family-friendly, affordable dining option across three shop spaces in the mall.

He said creating a family-friendly environment with entertainment was at the centre of the changes.