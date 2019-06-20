New state-of-the-art greenhouse set for Lockyer Valley

MORE than 40 jobs will be created due to a State Government grant that will help a Lockyer Valley nursery to expand with a state-of-the-art greenhouse.

The project will mean Pohlman's Nursery at Adare will move to a world class standard while creating agricultural jobs through grant funding from the Queensland Government.

The grant will contribute $250,000, which is expected to create eight jobs during construction and then 40 direct and indirect jobs after it is completed.

Second generation director and general manager Robert Pohlman said the Pohlmans Nursery Propagation facility project involved a new state-of-the-art greenhouse facility that would maximise productivity, achieve the precise environment for all crops and staff and achieve the highest quality on the market.

"The intended outcomes of the project include increasing productivity, production and sales for the business, thus creating and securing local jobs in the Lockyer Valley and broader economy.

"The project will increase security of supply by reducing our exposure to risk from external suppliers and allow us to further meet market demand at all times and enable Pohlmans to further explore export markets,” Mr Pohlman said.