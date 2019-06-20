Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seedlings being watered in a greenhouse.
Seedlings being watered in a greenhouse. Cassandra Glover
Business

New state-of-the-art greenhouse set for Lockyer Valley

20th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 40 jobs will be created due to a State Government grant that will help a Lockyer Valley nursery to expand with a state-of-the-art greenhouse.

The project will mean Pohlman's Nursery at Adare will move to a world class standard while creating agricultural jobs through grant funding from the Queensland Government.

The grant will contribute $250,000, which is expected to create eight jobs during construction and then 40 direct and indirect jobs after it is completed.

Second generation director and general manager Robert Pohlman said the Pohlmans Nursery Propagation facility project involved a new state-of-the-art greenhouse facility that would maximise productivity, achieve the precise environment for all crops and staff and achieve the highest quality on the market.

"The intended outcomes of the project include increasing productivity, production and sales for the business, thus creating and securing local jobs in the Lockyer Valley and broader economy.

"The project will increase security of supply by reducing our exposure to risk from external suppliers and allow us to further meet market demand at all times and enable Pohlmans to further explore export markets,” Mr Pohlman said.

grant lockyer valley state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Praise as Ipswich's giving spirit comes through

    premium_icon Praise as Ipswich's giving spirit comes through

    Opinion We're a generous lot aren't we? writes QT editor, Shannon Newley.

    • 20th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Scrap metal thefts busted after bizarre graveyard visit

    premium_icon Scrap metal thefts busted after bizarre graveyard visit

    Crime Police stopped them after spotting them driving out of a cemetery.

    Police raids net ice, marijuana, motorbikes and ID info

    premium_icon Police raids net ice, marijuana, motorbikes and ID info

    Breaking Police found almost 200g of ice and five motorbikes.

    IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.