New state of the art 24-hour gym for Ipswich

RIPLEY'S first gym will make its grand debut as Anytime Fitness launches at Ripley Town Centre just in time for those New Year's resolutions.

The club is set to kick open its doors early December as the largest 24-hour gym within the greater Ipswich Region.

Owner-operator Mathew Doughty, who has almost a decade of fitness industry experience and owns a number of gyms, said he was thrilled to provide a local fitness centre for the Ripley community.

"It's an exciting concept knowing we'll be the first gym in the suburb, and we can't wait for the community to get a glimpse of the amazing new facility,” Mr Doughty said.

"A gym is a great support network for a community, and we become like a second home to our members, where we all know each other by name.

"Setting healthy habits is important, so our manager and personal trainers will be there to help members reach their goals.

"We'll be offering a range of group training sessions, such as cardio, boxing, yoga and strength classes, which offer great foundational techniques to both men and women.”

Mr Doughty said Anytime Fitness Ripley was the first gym in Australia with the brand's new and improved interior design and layout.

Ripley Town Centre senior development manager Taku Hashimoto said the gym was an asset to the town centre.

"The launch of Anytime Fitness marks another milestone for the Ripley Town Centre as we continue to make the most of the rapidly growing population in the region,” Mr Hashimoto said.

"Anytime Fitness adds another dimension to the retail mix at Ripley Town Centre that is designed for the long term and will continue to draw people from throughout the region.

"We're thrilled to see the number of retailers and commercial businesses capitalising on the growth and opportunities Ripley has to offer.”

Key features of the gym are two deadlifting platforms, an eight-stack cable frame and a variety of fitness classes geared towards strength, fitness and recovery.

The club will also feature a beauty bar in the women's bathrooms.

Mr Doughty and his team will be singing up members from November at a discounted rate for the early birds.

Anytime Fitness Ripley is a 24-hour gym, but staffed hours are from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday, 8am-noon Fridays and 9am-noon Saturdays.

Ripley Town Centre is located at 20 Main St, Ripley. For further information visit www.ripleytowncentre.

com.au