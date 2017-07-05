New staff to protect children from escalating violence

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman with Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and some local children at Riverheart Parklands where it was announced another 38 child safety workers are on the way for the south-west region.

INCREASING ice use among Ipswich residents has placed more pressure on the child safety system sparking a boost in resources from the State Government.

Funding has come through for an extra 38 child safety staff in the south-west region as part of a $200 million package that will see 300 new child safety workers hired across the state.

In Ipswich, the boost is desperately needed.

Children known to the Child Safety Department are often caught up in domestic and family violence and the number of women coming forward for help has dramatically increased too.

At Ipswich's Domestic Violence Action Centre it is standard for about 600 women to go through the centre's counselling services each quarter.

During the first three months of this year, more than 1000 women utilised the DVAC support initiative.

DVAC CEO Gabrielle Borggaard said child safety and domestic and family violence are often linked which is why her service has partnered with child safety, to deliver a more comprehensive service.

Yesterday, Child Safety and Domestic Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman visited Ipswich to announce the 38 new child safety staff who would soon begin work across Ipswich, Toowoomba and surrounds.

That's on top of 33 new child safety staff announced during the last financial year.

The announcement, made in partnership with DVAC, comes two months after the State Government revealed an alarming trend in Ipswich; many of the children known to child safety in Ipswich have a parent using ice.

Of those, the majority of children are under five-years-old and are increasingly subjected to serious and terrifying widespread violence, due to ice use.

"Almost 70% of families we see where there is ice use the child is under five,” Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said.

"That's very young, vulnerable kids in households where there is unpredictable escalating violence and that's why, as a child safety officer, the job gets harder.”

Previously alcohol was the most frequent contributing factor when it comes to exacerbating domestic and family violence situations.

Now, ice is most commonly involved which Ms Borggaard and her colleague Dawn Belle Osborne agreed had taken the violence to a new level.

"We don't say alcohol or drugs (causes the violence) but it does exacerbate the situation,” Ms Osborne said.

"Ice use makes a situation more violent... It's really scary.”

The latest study on the relationship between child safety and domestic and family violence in Ipswich found where parents were using ice 78 per cent had a criminal history, 73 per cent had a mental illness and 68 per cent had experienced domestic violence.

For the children involved, the most common form of abuse was neglect, followed by emotional harm, physical harm and sexual abuse.

The data, released in April also showed one in every three children in need of state protection during 2016 had a parent using ice.

The statistics

127 Ipswich children known to Child Protection had a parent using ice:

20 at Ipswich North

16 at Ipswich South

37 at Springfield

1 at Toowoomba North

53 on the Western Downs

Source: Figures from the Child Safety performance data released in April.