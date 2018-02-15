Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New Springfield MP calls for Labor to embrace farmers

Labor's Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen.
Labor's Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen. Geoff Egan
Geoff Egan
by

IN 1993 an anxious young Charis Mullen walked into the University of Queensland Young Labor Club, hoping to help Paul Keating remain Prime Minister.

The woman who greeted her was Annastacia Palaszczuk. Now, 24 years later, Ms Mullen is the first member for the new seat of Jordan in Ms Palaszczuk's second government.

A long-time political staffer, Ms Mullen admits she did not dream of becoming a politician, but when the opportunity arose to represent the community she lived in she took it.

"People think politics is a machine, but there is a lot of luck to it. If a seat had been established around Springfield earlier I likely would not have run,” she said.

A self-admitted "city girl”, Ms Mullen has called on her party to embrace Queensland's farmers.

Ms Mullen married into a north Queensland farming family and believes Labor has more in common with farmers than has historically been the case.

"In some circles Labor can have a reputation of being the enemy of the farmer. But I think there is a lot we should and can could be doing with farmers,” she said.

Ms Mullen said she wants to prioritise growing the Springfield economy to promote local jobs. She said the region needed to look to industries including health, aged care, technology and advanced manufacturing for the future.

She also promised to remain an advocate for extending the Springfield rail line - but warned the extension needed the Cross River Rail to be viable.

"I believe Cross River Rail is more important to outer metropolitan places like Springfield than it is to the inner-city,” she said.

"It will free up capacity and make extending the Springfield line, or building the Flagstone line, possible.” - NewsRegional

Topics:  charis mullen jordan labor queensland parliament queensland politics

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Woman booted off flight over baby tantrum

Woman booted off flight over baby tantrum

THIS woman was kicked off a flight when she spat the dummy after being seated next to a mum and her “crying” baby. A fierce flight attendant was having none of...

Residents unlikely to contract psittacosis: Physician

An Indigenous medical outreach centre will launch in Stanthorpe on Tuesday, October 25.

There has not been a confirmed case for more than 10 years

'You're chronically dishonest': Mother's nappy bag bust

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

Police catch woman with unpaid goods

Ipswich's oldest twins hit 90

BEST MATES: Ipswich's oldest twins Kevin Greisbach and Shirley Skellern (nee Greisbach) will turn 90 on Friday.

Besties Shirley and Kevin ready to party

Local Partners