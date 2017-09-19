New Springfield Lakes townhouse site gets green light

A residential development site with approvals for a townhouse project at Springfield Lakes has sold for $6.6 million.

A RESIDENTIAL development site with approvals for a townhouse project overlooking Springfield Lakes has been sold for $6.6 million.

The 2.66ha site on three titles at 15-17 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes, was sold following an expressions of interest by Ray White Special Projects Qld Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams on behalf of a private owner.

Mr Creevey said the successful purchaser of the multi-million dollar transaction was a South-East Queensland-based developer/builder who was seeking to utilise the existing approval for townhouses with some minor amendments.

He said the marketing campaign for the site approved for 126 3-bedroom townhouses over three stages had attracted 69 enquiries.

"We received very positive feedback about the location and the significant level of amenity and infrastructure in general within the Springfield region,” Mr Creevey said.

"Interest was received from a range of local, SEQ and interstate developer and building groups with a focus on lower density residential development options including detached housing, townhouses, retirement and aged care.

"Groups with a focus on townhouses showed a preference for 3-bedroom product over 2-bedroom which they indicated had less demand from the market. They were also conscious of competition in the market from detached small lot house and land product being produced in nearby land estates.”

Mr Williams said the elevated site has views over Springfield Lakes and is close to all major local amenities.

"The site is 1.8km to Springfield Central Railway Station and Orion Shopping Centre while schools, health and tertiary education facilities are also close by,” he said.