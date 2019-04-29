New sports precinct open for business

An aerial shot of the Providence, Ripley sports precinct.

An aerial shot of the Providence, Ripley sports precinct. Ipswich City Council

THE next generation of Ipswich sports stars have a new place to hone their skills.

Providence, South Ripley's sports precinct has officially opened. The 4.5ha precinct will provide a home for sporting clubs from a range of codes, including rugby league, soccer, cricket, Australian rules, hockey and touch football.

Ipswich City Council recently awarded Ripley Valley Football Club and the Swifts Rugby League Club winter rights, while South East Redbacks Cricket Club will use the facilities during summer.

The precinct is part of the larger plan for Providence Parklands, providing sporting and recreational space within a 200ha area which will also include parklands, reserves and green space.

When complete, Providence Parklands will be double the size of Brisbane Botanic Gardens, City Botanic Gardens and South Bank Parklands combined.