Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial shot of the Providence, Ripley sports precinct.
An aerial shot of the Providence, Ripley sports precinct. Ipswich City Council
News

New sports precinct open for business

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Apr 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next generation of Ipswich sports stars have a new place to hone their skills.

Providence, South Ripley's sports precinct has officially opened. The 4.5ha precinct will provide a home for sporting clubs from a range of codes, including rugby league, soccer, cricket, Australian rules, hockey and touch football.

Ipswich City Council recently awarded Ripley Valley Football Club and the Swifts Rugby League Club winter rights, while South East Redbacks Cricket Club will use the facilities during summer.

The precinct is part of the larger plan for Providence Parklands, providing sporting and recreational space within a 200ha area which will also include parklands, reserves and green space.

When complete, Providence Parklands will be double the size of Brisbane Botanic Gardens, City Botanic Gardens and South Bank Parklands combined.

providence ripley sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Is this Ipswich's cheapest feed?

    premium_icon Is this Ipswich's cheapest feed?

    News This spicy restaurant will be serving up cheap lunch and dinner options in celebration of their birthday.

    • 29th Apr 2019 2:13 PM
    We'll accept sack, won't sue like Ipswich: Logan councillor

    premium_icon We'll accept sack, won't sue like Ipswich: Logan councillor

    Council News "We could use ratepayers money... but we wouldn't do that"

    CEO speculation as council in limbo

    premium_icon CEO speculation as council in limbo

    Council News Could Gary Kellar be moving into Logan next?

    • 29th Apr 2019 2:10 PM
    More bombings to come, warns slain missionary's brother

    premium_icon More bombings to come, warns slain missionary's brother

    News More than 4300 Christians killed because of their beliefs

    • 29th Apr 2019 1:23 PM