New Sports Links brochure to link clubs with people

LINKS: Shayne Neumann with Rugby League Ipswich's Brendon Lindsay and Jack Rhea. Rugby league clubs will benefit from the new Blair Sports Links brochure.

THOUSANDS of a new brochure that will link sporting groups and the community will be published by Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann said the average age of Ipswich residents was 27, compared to 32 state wide, and that as a result sports was a major part of the fabric of society.

The new Blair Sports Links brochure will enable sporting organisations a half page each to outline what they do and how to get in touch with them.

"This will help families and individuals who come to our region to know which sports and teams are available and how to get their kids involved,” Mr Neumann said.

"It means happier, healthier and fuller lives and means we can tackle issues of obesity and help people of all ages get connected with the community.”

Mr Neumann has distributed 60,000 copies of his Blair Disability Links brochure and 10,000 Senior Links brochures and expects the Sports Links brochure to be just as popular.

"So I am asking organisations to contact my office by March 10, the cut-off date for the inaugural edition, and they will get half a page,” he said.

"For instance, rugby league clubs can have half a page as can any other sporting group whether it be soccer, hockey, vigaro, netball or any other.”