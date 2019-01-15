New sports, arts and tech buildings for Ipswich school

IN response to rapid growth across Ipswich, a local school is starting to expand its education offerings - including world-class facilities - to cater to a surge in enrolments.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College (BPSSC), a new school located in Brentwood Forest, Bellbird Park is opening two new buildings and welcoming a Year 9 cohort to its ranks for the first time in 2019.

Principal Michael West said this year - its third year - the school is expecting over 300 new students.

"We have been overwhelmed with enrolment enquiries for 2019 and this can be attributed to our strong reputation in the community and our vision of ensuring that all students grow each year," Mr West said.

"To help cater for this increase, we are excited to offer a range of new facilities to students, including a sports hall, performing arts auditorium, science labs and applied technology rooms."

Bellbird Park State Secondary College's new sports hall. Contributed

BPSSC is located within AVID Property Group's Brentwood Forest where a large contingent of families moving to the area has contributed to the peak in enrolments at the school.

"It's great to be part of a supportive community. As a school, we pride ourselves on our high expectations and will endeavour to engage with the community as much as possible," Mr West said.

AVID Property Group General Manager Bruce Harper said building a community is more than just building new homes and the school is an integral piece of the community's masterplan.

"AVID is dedicated to supporting the sustainable growth of communities for local residents and families so it's been wonderful to see the Bellbird Park State Secondary College prosper," Mr Harper said.

"As the region continues to grow, having a school like BPSSC with first-class amenities close by will be a priceless asset to residents and families in the community.

"We also believe that involving the school with the broader community is important, so we'll be facilitating a number of events at Brentwood Forest throughout the year."