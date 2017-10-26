New specialist joins team at expanding Ipswich hospital

READY TO WORK: Obstetrician and Gynecologist Sarika Bhadange has started work at St Andrew's Private Hospital.

READY TO WORK: Obstetrician and Gynecologist Sarika Bhadange has started work at St Andrew's Private Hospital. Rob Williams

THE team of highly qualified medical specialists flocking to Ipswich is growing.

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital is in the midst of a major expansion project but it's business as usual in the rest of the hospital.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sarika Bhadange is the newest professional to join the St Andrew's team ahead of the big unveiling of its new maternity ward, as part of the larger redevelopment.

Dr Bhadange this month joined a team of three obstetricians already at the expanding hospital who will next year move into the new ward where women will be able to access modern, private rooms.

She has previously worked at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Brisbane and the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

For Dr Bhadange, who specialises in paediatric and adolescent gynaecology, deciding to move to Ipswich for work wasn't hard.

Her partner, also a medical professional, secured a position at Ipswich Hospital and Dr Bhadange jumped at the chance to work in the private sector, after years in Queensland Health.

"I would like the opportunity to see my patients responding to treatment, to see them through to the end,” Dr Bhadange said.

"That's something that is lacking in public system, you don't often get that chance.”

She said having brand new facilities, particularly in a growing city like Ipswich, would help attract other young professionals and medical specialists.

"I'm very excited about working here and about the new facilities that are being built. It means more beds, more patients and more babies.

"There is a lot of potential here with young families moving into the city every day.”

The new 26 bed maternity ward at St Andrew's will include single rooms and the Special Care Nursery will double in size.