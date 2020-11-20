New Snap Fitness gym, vet proposed for retail hub

De Luca Corporation has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to adjust existing approvals for the Eden's Village precinct within the Eden's Crossing estate in Redbank Plains.

THE developer of a commercial precinct in an Ipswich housing estate has applied to add a gym and a vet to the thriving retail hub.

The site is located on the corner of Mount Juillerate Dr and Sunbird Dr.

It proposes to add a 458 m2 gym, which would be operated by Snap Fitness, introduce a 202 m2 veterinary clinic and reconfigure other business use tenancies.

“The proposal seeks to undertake slight changes to the approval that (does) not seek to drastically alter the approval in order to accommodate a new anchor tenant, Snap

Fitness,” the application notes.

“The proposal achieves a high-quality built form outcome that will comfortably coexist within the future residential estate and maintains the living conditions for the future residents.

“An integrated landscape and design outcome have been achieved in order to provide a soften

interfaced to Sunbird Drive and Mount Juillerat Drive, as well as interfacing with the future residential lots.”

A McDonald’s opened within the precinct this week, while a Kidz Magic Early Learning Centre opened in January and a 7-Eleven service station opened in May.

A Domino’s and the Vietnamese cafe will be moving into Eden’s Village next year.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.