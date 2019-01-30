New skipper puts premierships back on the agenda

NEXT GENERATION: New Ipswich Eagles skipper Chris Devlin (centre) is excited to lead the club into 2019.

NEXT GENERATION: New Ipswich Eagles skipper Chris Devlin (centre) is excited to lead the club into 2019. Rob Williams

CHRIS Devlin has spent almost half of his life playing at the Ipswich Eagles without tasting premiership success.

Multiple grand final defeats, including two in the past two seasons has only made the 33-year-old midfielder that much hungrier to reach the summit in 2019.

"It would mean the world. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” Devlin said.

"Not just for me, but for everyone including past players. All the hard work you go through - it's a long season - to then get there and finally win one would be amazing.”

Aside from one season at Sherwood, the man affectionately known as "Fatty” to his teammates has spent his time in football wearing the blue and gold of the Eagles. The consummate clubman.

So it was fitting that coach Kym Mansell announced earlier this month the midfield veteran would take on the captaincy, alongside reigning club best and fairest Matt Sheridan.

"When Kymbo got the coaching job and asked me to come back, it wasn't hard to say yes,” Devlin said. "We both sat down, drew a line in the sand about setting standards and creating a culture so that people would want to come and play for us.

"It's a real family. We're a tight-knit club and that's what it's all about. My kids are like part of the furniture there now.”

Multiple times a vice-captain or member of the leadership group, Devlin said he never needed an official title to be an on-field leader but the recognition was a welcome one.

"I normally lead without the title anyway. You don't need a title to lead, but it's a nice feeling,” he said.

"I've been there since I was 17. It's been a long time. I'd just like to follow in the footsteps of LK - Luke Konstanciak - he was a great leader and example on and off the field. I'll try to follow in his lead.”

Devlin's early tenure has been a fruitful one.

Numbers on the track across pre-season have impressed all involved. Early signs are promising the hunger and desire to make amends for last season's upset grand final loss to Carrara is well and truly alive.

"I hid my emotions well until my kids ran up to me, and that's when I got upset,” Devlin said of last September's loss.

"This one hurt a lot more. We were in with a red-hot chance, we had a really good team.”

Last year the Eagles were the clear best side over the home and away season, but refused to talk premierships choosing instead to focus on the journey. This time, the club is embracing the pain. There is no such thing as a premiership jinx.

"You can't lose two in a row and not talk about it; you can't sweep it under the rug,” Devlin said. "It's good to talk about it, to share how much it hurts and know how much harder we need to work to win one.

"Last year we didn't talk about it at all. This year it gets everyone up and about.”