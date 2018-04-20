New skills will lead to jobs

HARD YARDS: QFSR Skills Alliance trainees with Cr Kerry Silver and Greg and Duchense Broad.

HARD YARDS: QFSR Skills Alliance trainees with Cr Kerry Silver and Greg and Duchense Broad.

DOZENS of jobs and improvements to streets and parks have been created as the Beautiful Ipswich program propels ahead in the pilot suburbs of Collingwood Park and Riverview.

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said the program targeting transport corridors, recreation areas, waterways and thoroughfares was delivering results.

"This goes to show what can be achieved when we work together for a cleaner, greener Ipswich," she said.

Queensland Fitness Sport and Recreation (QFSR) Skills Alliance joined the program with 11 trainees on an 18-week traineeship that will provide them with a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management, Construction White Card and ACDC (chemical licence).

QFSR Skills Alliance project manager Sonya Brewer said the skills and confidence gained assisted participants to secure long-term employment.

"The target group for this project includes long-term unemployed, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, people from non-English speaking backgrounds, young people and the underemployed."