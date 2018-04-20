Menu
HARD YARDS: QFSR Skills Alliance trainees with Cr Kerry Silver and Greg and Duchense Broad.
News

New skills will lead to jobs

20th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

DOZENS of jobs and improvements to streets and parks have been created as the Beautiful Ipswich program propels ahead in the pilot suburbs of Collingwood Park and Riverview.

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said the program targeting transport corridors, recreation areas, waterways and thoroughfares was delivering results.

"This goes to show what can be achieved when we work together for a cleaner, greener Ipswich," she said.

Queensland Fitness Sport and Recreation (QFSR) Skills Alliance joined the program with 11 trainees on an 18-week traineeship that will provide them with a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management, Construction White Card and ACDC (chemical licence).

QFSR Skills Alliance project manager Sonya Brewer said the skills and confidence gained assisted participants to secure long-term employment.

"The target group for this project includes long-term unemployed, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, people from non-English speaking backgrounds, young people and the underemployed."

kerry silver
Ipswich Queensland Times

