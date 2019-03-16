New simulation ward for growing numbers of nursing students

USQ nursing students Kent Dock, Stephanie Barrett and Courtney Grattan in the new simulation ward at USQ Ipswich.

USQ nursing students Kent Dock, Stephanie Barrett and Courtney Grattan in the new simulation ward at USQ Ipswich.

THE University of Southern Queensland (USQ) has pulled back the curtain on its newest simulation ward at the University's Ipswich campus.

Designed to look like a real hospital ward, the simulation space gives nursing and midwifery students the chance to perform a wide variety of clinical scenarios in a risk-free environment.

The new space includes five beds, five medium-fidelity mannequins, state-of-the-art training supplies and equipment and cameras for recording and playback debriefing.

It brings the number of simulation wards at the Ipswich campus to six and caters for the rapid growth of the nursing program in recent years.

More than 450 new nursing students have commenced study at USQ Ipswich this semester. There are now almost twice as many students studying nursing at the campus than there were two years ago.

USQ Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health, Engineering and Sciences Professor Glen Coleman said the new simulation ward was a significant investment, and demonstrated the University's commitment to providing students with the best practical learning opportunities.

"Providing a rich, high-quality learning experience for our students is a top priority for USQ," Professor Coleman said.

"This additional simulation ward means more students will get valuable hands-on learning and the chance to put their knowledge and skills into action before they enter the workforce.

"Nurses play a vital role in our health care system and the better we prepare our students to work as registered nurses will lead to better patient care.

"We're committed to investing in Ipswich, and with the support of our community and service partners, we will be able to make a bigger contribution to the future workforce needs in Ipswich and West Moreton."

USQ Head of School (Nursing and Midwifery) Professor Christine Neville said simulation training was an important part of the University's nursing and midwifery programs.

"Health care simulation provides a wealth of opportunities to challenge students to think critically and gain clinical skills while carrying out procedures in a controlled environment," Professor Neville said.

"Students can make mistakes and learn from them without compromising patient safety, but also build confidence before heading out into a real-life clinical setting."