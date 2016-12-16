32°
Business

New Ipswich supermarket reaching deadline

Emma Clarke
| 8th Mar 2017 2:35 PM Updated: 3:16 PM
NEARLY DONE: A shopping centre development at Silkstone is set to open by the end of the month.
NEARLY DONE: A shopping centre development at Silkstone is set to open by the end of the month. Emma Clarke

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE new face of a suburban Ipswich street corner which was once home to a derelict school has been revealed.

The construction fences are slowly coming down at the old Bremer high school site at Silkstone, giving the community a glimpse into their new local.

More than $85 million has been spent transforming the site into a bustling corner with shops, a Coles Express and 140 homes.

Customers are set to be able to buy their groceries and fuel from the centre in just over two weeks' time on Saturday March 25.

The re-development has been a long time coming with school staff packing their bags in 2011 and the classrooms destroyed in 2012.

 

While the Coles Express signage has taken up a prominent position on the corner of Blackstone and Glebe Rds and the supermarket has committed to employing hundreds of people, there is plenty of space for speciality retailers and al fresco dining.

Developers Citimark are keeping the tenders for at least seven other shop spaces under wraps until the last minute.

Citimark joint managing director Robert Pullar previously said the housing and shopping development was the company's most successful project.

"This is probably Cititmark's most successful development on our books at the moment," Mr Pullar said.

"I think the response we got from our sales program was representative for the need in terms of the demand for housing in the Ipswich area and recognition of Ipswich as a high standard of living for residents.

"The whole Ipswich City Council area is on our target list to be developing residential and retail."

Work started on the site in January last year after Citimark won the tender for the site from Ipswich City Council.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  citimark coles ipswich jobs silkstone

400 lost souls: the women, children taken too soon

400 lost souls: the women, children taken too soon

OPINION: From Allison Baden-Clay to Shelsea Schilling and Darcey Freeman, Australia's first memorial to women and children lost to violence continues to grow

"Gutted" brother expects fight for tougher sentence

Terry Bishop

Family will support appeal

House destroyed in fire overnight

Investigations underway into cause of blaze

New Ipswich supermarket reaching deadline

NEARLY DONE: A shopping centre development at Silkstone is set to open by the end of the month.

Developers are keeping tenders for seven shops secret

Local Partners

Ipswich Jets players get $5000 for mental health issues

Swich On host Darren Lockyer on Sunday in Ipswich at Q Cup showdown

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.

EXCLUSIVE: One Nation's policy to change election experience forever

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

PROMOTERS for Elton John's Mackay concert are warning fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised websites and possibly missing out on the September show.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 1 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

The Lifestyle Property to all Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Auction 12/4/17

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

SOMETHING DIFFERENT BUT EXCITING!!

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 385,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on offer at the moment and I'm sure it will tick most of the boxes in your wish list. Its just like a...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 $365,000

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!