New Ipswich supermarket reaching deadline

NEARLY DONE: A shopping centre development at Silkstone is set to open by the end of the month.

THE new face of a suburban Ipswich street corner which was once home to a derelict school has been revealed.

The construction fences are slowly coming down at the old Bremer high school site at Silkstone, giving the community a glimpse into their new local.

More than $85 million has been spent transforming the site into a bustling corner with shops, a Coles Express and 140 homes.

Customers are set to be able to buy their groceries and fuel from the centre in just over two weeks' time on Saturday March 25.

The re-development has been a long time coming with school staff packing their bags in 2011 and the classrooms destroyed in 2012.

Drone view of Citimark's Silkstone development: Drone view of Citimark's Silkstone development

While the Coles Express signage has taken up a prominent position on the corner of Blackstone and Glebe Rds and the supermarket has committed to employing hundreds of people, there is plenty of space for speciality retailers and al fresco dining.

Developers Citimark are keeping the tenders for at least seven other shop spaces under wraps until the last minute.

Citimark joint managing director Robert Pullar previously said the housing and shopping development was the company's most successful project.

"This is probably Cititmark's most successful development on our books at the moment," Mr Pullar said.

"I think the response we got from our sales program was representative for the need in terms of the demand for housing in the Ipswich area and recognition of Ipswich as a high standard of living for residents.

"The whole Ipswich City Council area is on our target list to be developing residential and retail."

Work started on the site in January last year after Citimark won the tender for the site from Ipswich City Council.