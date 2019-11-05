Menu
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Ipswich City Council has approved a new centre at 29 Mining St, Bundamba.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Ipswich City Council has approved a new centre at 29 Mining St, Bundamba.
News

New shops next to busy train station approved

Paige Ashby
by
5th Nov 2019 8:00 PM
A FORMER Bundamba railway station station master's residence will be incorporated in a new shopping centre development.

Ipswich City Council has approved a new centre at 29 Mining St, Bundamba.

It will include retention and refurbishment of the existing pre-1946 station master's house already on site as well as a newly constructed building in a similar style.

To complete the development, the house will be relocated and reoriented to face Creek St. Some post-1946 additions to the building will be demolished.

Mining Street Developments director Michael Cuthbert said he hoped the development would help service those who live and travel through the suburb.

"With the railway station next door and the population density increasing around railway stations all around southeast Queensland, we thought we'd be able to help the community out there with these services,” he said.

"Even with the TAFE, there is a lot of foot traffic there and not much for them.”

Mr Cuthbert said he wanted to ensure the old station master's home was preserved.

"That part of Bundamba and Ipswich has a fair bit of heritage and I think it's important to keep it,” he said.

The house once used as a station master's residence.
The house once used as a station master's residence.

Four tenancies will be created across the two buildings with an overall gross floor area of 529.7sqm.

Access to the new centre will be off Creek and Mining streets with 21 car parking spaces to be provided, based on a traffic impact assessment submitted with the application.

According to council, many of the future patrons of the development are likely to access the site without motor vehicles due to the site's location adjacent to a residential area and the Bundamba railway station.

The development's design has taken into consideration the existing character zoning with Colorbond metal roofing on both buildings, cladding to be maintained on the existing character building and a rendered finish on the new building.

bundamba bundamba train station ipswich city council mining street development
Ipswich Queensland Times

