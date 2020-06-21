New shopping centre on track to open next year

Works are well underway at Yamanto Central.

Works are well underway at Yamanto Central.

WORKS on the new shopping centre at Yamanto are on track despite coronavirus restrictions bringing most of the world to a halt.

The new Yamanto Central will be anchored by Coles and Kmart, and there will be about 50 specialty stores, a fresh food precinct and alfresco dining.

Mainbrace Constructions has been part of the project since the beginning.

“Every contractor on site has been briefed on the strict site protocols we have implemented and the various precautions and contingencies we have in place prioritise the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the team,” Mainbrace state manger Duncan McAndrew said.

Works are well underway at Yamanto Central.

“To ensure the health and safety of people across all our sites, we have implemented a detailed COVID-19 Management Plan.

“We have assembled a highly skilled team, including local trades from across the Ipswich region.

“Work on site has ramped up in recent times and by year’s end we anticipate the on-site team will comprise around 200 workers.

“Over the course of construction, the project will create over 500 jobs.

“Yamanto Central will effectively become a new town centre for the local community and this means the upgrades to local infrastructure are critical, including extensive roadworks to provide easy, safe access to the centre.”

Works are well underway at Yamanto Central.

JMK retail general manager Vicki Leavy said she was excited to see the progress.

“We are now working through the finer details to confirm finishings, colours, hardware and other furnishings,” she said.

“It is a really exciting time.”