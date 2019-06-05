New shopping centre announces 'non-traditional' tenant

A SWIM school has been announced as the latest tenant to sign up to the Yamanto Central retail development, due to start construction this year.

These non-traditional tenants are transforming the traditional retail landscape, as shopping centres address consumer needs for convenience and capitalising on the popularity of health and wellness to engage consumers, and drive sales.

Rackley Swimming is the latest signing for the new-build shopping centre, which according to swim school general manager, Jay Clarke, will show Rackley's dedication to providing a family-friendly, enriching service, within one convenient location - adjacent to other complimentary, consumer-centric retail opportunities.

"This will be our fourth shopping centre swim school site, and from our experience, families are really wanting this new direction of neighbourhood retailing, especially in new residential development areas,” Mr Clarke said.

With 23 swim schools located across south east Queensland, Rackley's new Yamanto school will cater to the booming region, where the population is anticipated to grow three times the national average, to 93,890 by 2031.

The new site for Rackley Swimming in Yamanto, will offer the largest possible L-shape formation pool, undercover in a shopping centre location, provide parking, with easy access, viewing areas and changing spaces.

"Swimming lessons aren't just an activity, they're vital skills that can save your life. By providing our services in non-traditional settings like this - but within minutes from home - it's a model that's reinventing how we shop, but most importantly, focussing on the needs and wants of the community above all else,” Mr Clarke said.

"We've listened, and we're delivering. We can't think of a better location and neighbourhood to expand our family swim school - we really do look forward to meeting the Yamanto community very soon.”

DMA Partners' Ewen Burg, leads the leasing team for the soon-to-be built Yamanto Central shopping centre, and says inclusion of services such as swim schools, health services and fitness centres, are set to change the shape and operation of suburban retailing.

"A focus on increasing service based offer is the new standard for modern retail centres. By expanding the traditional retail mix to incorporate service-based tenants, Yamanto Central will transform into a true community hub,” he said.

"Consumers no longer need to go to several locations around town to meet their needs when they have a one stop shop on their doorstep.”

The new Yamanto Central shopping centre, including the new home for Rackley Swimming Yamanto, is set to begin construction in late 2019, at the corner of Pisasale Drive and Warwick Drive, Yamanto.