Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New shocking detail found in George Floyd's autopsy

by Sam Clench
4th Jun 2020 2:10 PM

 

The medical examiner's office in Minnesota has released its full, 20-page autopsy report on George Floyd's death.

His official cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression", which in plain english of course means the knee pressing into his neck resulted in cardiac arrest.

The examiner found Mr Floyd had a number of injuries, including "cutaneous blunt force injuries" on his forehead, face and upper lip, "mucosal injuries" inside his lips, "blunt force injuries" on his shoulders, hands, elbows and legs and "patterned contusions of the wrists", which were caused by handcuffs.

He suffered from three underlying conditions - severe "arteriosclerotic heart disease", "hypertensive heart disease" and an "incidental" tumour on the left side of his pelvis.

Mr Floyd had also contracted the coronavirus at some point. A nasal swab taken after his death tested positive for the disease, but he appears to have contracted it almost two months earlier.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 george floyd race riots usa politics us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POW Brian Fortune’s ashes to be laid to rest

        premium_icon POW Brian Fortune’s ashes to be laid to rest

        News The World War II veteran and prisoner of war was farewelled by hundreds after dying alone in hospital in February.

        Illegal dumping and littering called out by city councillor

        premium_icon Illegal dumping and littering called out by city councillor

        News Councillor calls on people to responsibly dispose of rubbish

        One Nation candidate returns home to try and win seat

        premium_icon One Nation candidate returns home to try and win seat

        Politics ’I’m afraid the LNP lost their National Party roots when Joh died'.

        Hundreds of jobs to be created by stadium build, operation

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs to be created by stadium build, operation

        Council News ‘More than 240 jobs are being created during construction.'