New servo, fast food outlets part of new staged development

A NEW service station complex with three fast food outlets has been proposed as part of a staged development in the rapidly growing Ripley Valley.

Green Spring Investments Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council, seeking approval for a plan of development for staged work on a 12.7 hectare site on Ripley Road.

The developer behind the project is now seeking the green light from the council to build a service station with three fast food outlets as part of stage one of the development.

The masterplan for development of the 12.7 hectare site.

The site, which is located at 774 Ripley Road in Ripley, falls within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

Plans submitted to the council include the name of Spring Projects, which is a private development company which undertakes projects across Queensland for national retail, food, childcare and medical entities.

The plan of development provides a guide to the anticipated use of the site over five stages.

Stage one involves constructing the service station complex and fast food outlets on the south western side of the site adjacent to Ripley Road, with construction approval being sought now.

It is proposed to include four refuelling islands with eight refuelling positions under one canopy, an accompanying 210 sqm shop and 59 car parking spaces.

The fast food premises will all have drive through facilities.

The proposed service station complex as part of stage one of development.

Plans show the service station emblazoned with the 7-Eleven logo.

The other four stages will each be the subject of their own respective development applications.

Stage two involves a 720 sqm shop, stage three involves a 1040 sqm child care centre, stage four involves a 700 sqm office and stage five involves retail buildings, including showrooms and shops, with a total gross floor area of 40,767 sqm.

“Access will be constructed as part of the proposed stage one development,” the application notes.

“Access to stage one of the development will be via a signalised all movements intersection to Ripley Road.



“The future stages of development need not be completed sequentially in the stage order indicated on the plan of development; however, it is intended that stage five, which contains the highest gross floor area and greatest mix of land uses of the development, will be constructed as the final stage.

“Landscape buffers will be provided throughout the carparking area, as well as along the frontage to Ripley Road, which softens the interface with the street frontage and improves the visual amenity of the development.”

