A new service station has been approved in Wulkuraka.
New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

Lachlan Mcivor
27th May 2021 11:00 AM
A NEW service station has been approved in a major industrial area to service one of Ipswich’s busiest roads in the city’s west.

Wastehub Pty Ltd submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in November to construct the servo in Wulkuraka.

Approval has been granted to build it on a two hectare block over 143-145 Toongarra Road, provided certain conditions are met.

Plans include six fuel pumps for cars, two pumps for trucks and a 172 sqm shop with 11 parking spaces.

Vehicles will be able to access the development from both Toongarra Road and Beirne Street.

A significant amount of traffic coming from the Warrego Highway and Ipswich’s rural areas in the west already pass by the site, with that only expected to increase in the coming years as the city’s rapid population growth continues.

“The proposed 13.5m wide entry at Toongarra Road is to be restricted to entry only and for heavy vehicles, with the largest anticipated vehicle to utilise the access being a B-double,” a council report notes.

“The proposed 8.5m wide access at Beirne Street is to be restricted to exit only and is limited to heavy vehicles.

“The proposed 6m access at Beirne Street is to be restricted for car entry and exit only.”

The service station is proposed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“In addition, landscaping has been provided along both Toongarra Road and Beirne Street to soften the appearance of the building and hardstand areas,” the council report notes.

Approval for an illuminated six metre pylon sign to be located adjacent to the Toongarra Road frontage of the site has also been approved.

The application noted the nearest residence to the development site is about 500 metres away.

“It is understood that in the future, Toongarra Road will be upgraded to four lanes with a median strip,” the application notes.

