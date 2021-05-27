New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

A new service station has been approved in Wulkuraka.

A new service station has been approved in Wulkuraka.

A NEW service station has been approved in a major industrial area to service one of Ipswich’s busiest roads in the city’s west.

Wastehub Pty Ltd submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in November to construct the servo in Wulkuraka.

Approval has been granted to build it on a two hectare block over 143-145 Toongarra Road, provided certain conditions are met.

A new service station has been approved in a major industrial area to service one of Ipswich's busiest roads in the city's west.

Plans include six fuel pumps for cars, two pumps for trucks and a 172 sqm shop with 11 parking spaces.

Vehicles will be able to access the development from both Toongarra Road and Beirne Street.

A significant amount of traffic coming from the Warrego Highway and Ipswich’s rural areas in the west already pass by the site, with that only expected to increase in the coming years as the city’s rapid population growth continues.

LOCAL NEWS: Fireys pull burning mattress from Ipswich home

“The proposed 13.5m wide entry at Toongarra Road is to be restricted to entry only and for heavy vehicles, with the largest anticipated vehicle to utilise the access being a B-double,” a council report notes.



“The proposed 8.5m wide access at Beirne Street is to be restricted to exit only and is limited to heavy vehicles.

“The proposed 6m access at Beirne Street is to be restricted for car entry and exit only.”

A new service station has been approved in a major industrial area to service one of Ipswich's busiest roads in the city's west.

The service station is proposed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“In addition, landscaping has been provided along both Toongarra Road and Beirne Street to soften the appearance of the building and hardstand areas,” the council report notes.

READ MORE: REVEALED: When new BBQ restaurant will open its doors

Approval for an illuminated six metre pylon sign to be located adjacent to the Toongarra Road frontage of the site has also been approved.

The application noted the nearest residence to the development site is about 500 metres away.

“It is understood that in the future, Toongarra Road will be upgraded to four lanes with a median strip,” the application notes.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.