New service station, shop proposed for vacant lot

A NEW service station will be constructed on an empty parcel of land in Yamanto if approval is granted by Ipswich City Council.

A development application has been submitted to the council by investment and development group Hutchings O'Brien Pty Ltd to build the servo on a vacant lot on Saleyards Rd.

The proposed development involves a service station with six fuelling bowsers, to service a total of eight cars and three trucks at once, and an ancillary shop.

It would include two new vehicular crossovers to Warwick Rd, with the creation of a new slip lane for entry and exit.

About 4600m2 of the 14,180m2 would be used for the service station, with the remainder of the site left vacant for possible future development.

The proposed development intends to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Truck bays would be located separately from the car bays, with 11 carparking spaces proposed.

"The site is situated within an established area of commercial and business uses that provide a range of goods and services to the surrounding area," the application notes.

"The surrounding area comprises of a Mitsubishi car dealership, Caltex service station, Salvos store, Red Rooster, tavern and vacant land.

"The subject site adjoins a State-controlled Road in Warwick Road, providing access to a major Logan transport corridor.

"From an architectural perspective, development in the surrounding area is typified by single storey commercial buildings and multi-tenant buildings, catering for a myriad of small-scale commercial and industrial uses with shared carparking spaces.

"The adjoining historical subdivision to the west remains vacant and is earmarked for industrial development."