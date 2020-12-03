New service station proposed to service city’s western suburbs

Wastehub Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct a service station in Wulkuraka.

A NEW service station has been proposed to service motorists driving into the heart of Ipswich from the western suburbs or coming into the city from the Warrego Highway.

Wastehub Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the servo in Wulkuraka.

The facility is proposed for a 2ha site at 143-145 Toongarra Rd, with the development to take up 2519m2.

Plans include six fuel pumps for cars, two fuel pumps for trucks and a shop component.

The site also fronts onto Beirne St.

The service station is proposed to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week and is planned to include 11 carparking spaces.

“The shop component will be orientated towards the Toongarra Road frontage and will be located in the northeastern portion of the site,” the application notes.

“The fuel forecourt will be situated in front of the shop and will address both street frontages. “The pump bowsers specifically provided for trucks will be aligned with the northwestern boundary of the development area.

“Vehicle access to the site will be provided via a crossover to Toongarra Road which will accommodate entry and exit for both cars and trucks.

“The development also proposes two vehicle crossovers on Beirne Street which will provide separate entry and exit points for smaller vehicles and trucks.

“Toongarra Road is a two lane, bitumen sealed carriageway.

“It is understood that in the future, Toongarra Road will be upgraded to four lanes with a median strip.”

The application notes the site is not near any homes with the nearest residence about 500m away.

