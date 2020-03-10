New season of Wentworth gets air date

Fans don't have to wait too long for new episodes of Wentworth, with news the eighth season will be dropping in June.

Foxtel* this morning announced Australia's uber popular prison drama, which first aired in 2013, will finally return to streaming in just over two months with its penultimate season, comprising of 10 episodes.

The show, which has a diehard loyal fanbase around the world, aired season seven in May last year, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter after an explosive finale.

We're not giving away spoilers here, but you can stream it on Foxtel Now if you need to catch up.

The cast of Wentworth season 8.

On top of that, Foxtel also announced Wentworth Con would be coming to Australia on June 13 and 14.

Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with the stars of Wentworth with panels, audience Q&A, photo opportunities and autograph signing sessions.

It's the first official fan convention event dedicated to Foxtel's award-winning Australian drama.

Most of our favourites are set to return for season eight, including Leah Purcell (Rita Connors), Pamela Rabe (Joan Ferguson), Kate Atkinson (Vera Bennett), Katrina Milosevice (Sue Jenkins) and Kate Jenkinson (Allie Novak), among others.

We've also got some newbies in the line-up, with Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes joining the gang.

Zoe Terakes, Kate Box and Jane Hall are joining the cast. Picture: Sarah Matray

Prisoner heritage character Judy Bryant will also enter Wentworth.

The show began filming in Melbourne in October last year.

The final, ninth season will also feature 10 episodes and will likely air some time next year.

