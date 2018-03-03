New season brings tasty new varieties to shelves

A diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains can beat depression, a study has found.

WHILE it might not feel like autumn just yet, we're seeing a few of our new season favourites arrive at the Brisbane Produce Market.

William pears, Thompson seedless grapes and Stanthorpe-grown red delicious apples are featuring prominently on the shelves.

Citrus fruits are starting to make an appearance, including Australian Valencia oranges, lemons, and Queensland-grown limes.

We reckon that means it's time to don the baking apron and whip up lemon curd for tarts (and toast!), or a zesty lime and coconut cake.

Also looking good this week are locally grown pineapples, Fuji and royal gala apples and figs.

Still hankering for stone fruit? Nectarine and peaches are surprisingly plentiful, but plums are the pick for quality and price.

Look out for black majesty, candy giant and sugar plum varieties.

Both strawberries and blueberries have been affected by the weather, and the heavy rainfall in northern Queensland has had an impact on the price and quality of bananas and paw paws.

Also suffering in the hot weather and rain are vegetables including beans, beetroot, mushrooms, radishes, and celery. Basil and lettuce are in lesser supply, and corn harvests have been delayed due to the wet weather - expect prices to rise.

On the flip side, there's plenty of good buying this week.

Victorian-grown broccoli and cauliflower are making a comeback, and South Australian-grown brussel sprouts are excellent quality.

Eggplant, silverbeet, and Queensland-grown kale are also plentiful.

With the smaller winter variety fennel on the shelves, you might be tempted to experiment with this versatile vegie. Fennel lends crunch and aniseed-like flavour to salads, pasta dishes, gratins, tarts, and roasts.

Toss either Lebanese or continental cucumbers into your salad this week, along with Toowoomba-grown baby gem lettuce, and shallots.

This week's top picks are garlic and new season ginger.

They're a killer combination in stir-fry and noodle dishes, or for a simple side dish, fry crushed garlic and ginger in peanut oil, then add a splash of soy sauce, a teaspoon of caster sugar and your favourite Asian vegies.

You can buy the best of what the season has to offer at your nearest Your Local Fruit Shop.

