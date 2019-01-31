New schools and developments slated for Ipswich

PLAN: An artist's impression of Faith Lutheran College Plainland's new sports hall.

A NUMBER of new schools are on the way to keep up the ever increasing population of the Ipswich region.

Existing schools are also set for refurbishments and new buildings as demand for new facilities grows.

Here are some of the new schools and expansions on the way:

ON SITE: A large block on Halletts Rd and Redbank Plains has been marked as the ideal place for a new Catholic primary school. Emma Clarke

Redbank Plains

Plans to build a new Catholic primary school at Redbank Plains were approved in September.

Ipswich City Council approved a development application for a 780 student school on Halletts Rd at Redbank Plains which is expected to be ready for its first students by 2020.

The vacant block of land nestled between homes and bushland is expected to be transformed into a school including an administration block, library and resource centre, physical education area, play space and IT area.

The school will accommodate 186 students and later expanded to include two two-story classroom blocks to house 780 students.

The school will be called St Ann's.

Construction is expected to begin in the middle of the year.

Plainland

Brisbane Catholic Education announced its plans to open a secondary college at Plainland in 2021.

The yet-to-be-named college would be built on the corner of Otto and Gehrke Rds as part of a master- planned development.

Plans demonstrated construction was to start in early 2020 and include an innovative eco-sciences precinct.

The eco-sciences precinct would focus on agricultural industries and provide scientific study opportunities to prepare graduates for employment in the region.

The college is scheduled to open with three classes of Year 7 in 2021 and will eventually cater to more than 875 students.

The opening is dependent now on capital funding and land use approvals.

Ripley

Two new schools will feature in a multi-million dollar education precinct which will be built at Providence in South Ripley.

The 14.4 hectare site will be transformed into two separate schools, a primary school and a high school, and feature general learning areas, administration centres, lecture theatres, as well as dedicated spaces for performing arts, music, and sport.

The precinct is set to welcome students in 2020.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The first intake of students will include children in Prep to Year 6 in the primary school and Years 7 and 8 in the secondary school.

New year levels will be added to the secondary school each year as students' progress.

Springfield

Spring Mountain State School to the west of Springfield will welcome its first ever set of students this week.

The new school will include 30 classrooms, a specifically designed music and science block, resource centre, multi-purpose hall, administration building, tuckshop and uniform shop, facilities officer's room and a large oval.

50 students are expected on the first day.

Cherie Moore, who has served as head of Moggill and Runcorn Heights states school, is Spring Moutain's founding principal.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College's new classroom precinct. Contributed

Bellbird Park State Secondary College

Located in Brentwood Forest, Bellbird Pirk is opening two new buildings and introducing a Year 9 cohort to its ranks for the first time this year.

The school, now in its third year, is expecting over 300 new students.

A large contingent of families moving to the area has contributed to the peak in enrolments at the school.

"To help cater for this increase, we are excited to offer a range of new facilities to students, including a sports hall, performing arts auditorium, science labs and applied technology rooms,” principal Michael West said.

Faith Lutheran College Plainland

The Federal Government announced this month they would provide $980,000 towards a new sports hall at the Lockyer Valley school through the government's Capital Grants Program.

The new hall will be utilised for physical education, dance and theatre classes, and the size will allow two classes to be accommodated in the hall at the same time.

It will also incorporate a fitness and weights room for the teaching and delivery of competencies for the Certificate III in Fitness and Sport and Recreation.

Principal Jannelle Anderson said the hall will also allow the school to once again gather together at the college.

Major events such as opening and closing services, graduation and presentation evenings are currently held off-site, with transportation and venue hire costs impacting the college's finances.