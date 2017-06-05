New school hall on the horizon

A LANDMARK agreement between Ipswich City Council and the Department of Education and Training to share costs to develop a multi-purpose hall for shared use by the community and school has been approved to proceed to the final negotiation stage.

The proposed location at Springfield Central State High School would meet the dual purpose need for an indoor sports facility for the wider community and school use.

City Management, Finance and Community Engagement committee chairman Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said such an agreement would mark the first of its type for Ipswich City Council.

"Council has agreed to provide an in-principle commitment of up to $2.2 million towards the development of a shared use multi-purpose hall.

"Our own 10 Year Community Facilities Investment Plan calls for a new local indoor recreation and community facility in the Springfield area by 2019/20.

"By sharing costs with the department we can bring forward the construction while reducing the cost burden on ratepayers.

"It is intended the facility would include a range of recreational, cultural and social participation activities.

"There are currently three design proposals being considered ranging in size from 650 square metres to 800 square metres.

"All designs allow for future proofing the facility by enabling a second level to be added as community demand increases in the future.

"In the proposed agreement the community would have access to the community centre facilities at all times while the indoor sports centre would be available for community use at all times outside core school hours," Cr Tully said.

Division 9 councillor Sheila Ireland welcomed the next stage of the proposal which could bring forward much-needed community facilities for the area.

"When completed this new multi-purpose hall would also allow for the not for profit sector to undertake important outreach services."