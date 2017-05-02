27°
New school draws families to Bellbird Park

Ashleigh Howarth | 2nd May 2017 10:00 AM
NEW TO THE AREA: Corey Smith moved his family to Brentwood Forest in Bellbird Park due to the new high school opening.
NEW TO THE AREA: Corey Smith moved his family to Brentwood Forest in Bellbird Park due to the new high school opening.

THE building of a new school in Bellbird Park is attracting young families and fuelling property demand in the region.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College, located in the AVID Property Group's Brentwood Forest, was one of only four new schools to open in Queensland this year.

AVID general manager Bruce Harper said the established community at Brentwood Forest was a major drawcard for families looking to buy in the catchment area of Queensland's newest high school.

"Facilities like this school and the new childcare centre proposed for the area are really drawing young families to Brentwood Forest,” Mr Harper said.

Carpenter and dad Corey Smith said location was a major deciding factor when choosing Brentwood Forest.

"Our little girl started Year 7 at the new school. She is really happy - she loves it so far,” Mr Smith said.

"We are only two streets away from the new school and have access to everything we need, which is ideal for my family.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West said the school offers first class facilities.

"We have three hospitality kitchens, a robotics studio, an art and music precinct, and design technology workshops where students will be able to create projects with the aid of lasers,” Mr West said.

