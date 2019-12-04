New school additions for booming suburbs

Education Minister Grace Grace and Jordan MP Charis Mullen officially open a new $9.89 million Sport and Community Hall at Springfield Central State High School.

Education Minister Grace Grace and Jordan MP Charis Mullen officially open a new $9.89 million Sport and Community Hall at Springfield Central State High School.

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace said she is confident there will be enough school facilities in Ipswich to keep up with the region’s rapidly growing population.

More than 9,000 new residents moved to the region in the past year, bringing the total population to more than 220,000 and annual population growth to 3.1% over 5 years.

The areas home to some of the biggest growth include Ripley, South Ripley, Redbank Plains, Redbank and Spring Mountain.

“We always keep our eye open for when new schools are needed,” Minister Grace said.

“We’ve got eight schools opening up next year in 2020, there’s another five on the horizon for 2021 and I believe in this area we are strategically looking at land to open a new school somewhere around this vicinity in about 2024 -2025.”

Two of those new schools are Ripley Valley State School and Ripley Valley State Secondary College, set to open next year. The others are spread across the state.

Springfield Central High School will have almost 2000 students enrolled next year.

The minister visited the school this morning to announce the opening of a new hall.

“We obviously infill where we can with new buildings like we’re doing here in Springfield Central. Other schools are obtaining new buildings,” Minister Grace said.

“This facility is really catering for that growth, as well as this, we have a new building which will incorporate 16 brand new buildings ready in 2021.”

It’s one of 30 schools set to receive upgrades across the state under the Advancing Queensland Schools initiative, which also includes a new hall upgrade at Lockyer District High School.

“We’ve invested $250 million for the 2020 ready program, because we have a full cohort now of high school students coming in next year and all those buildings right throughout Queensland have been delivered on time and on budget.”