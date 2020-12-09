New Salvos store needs your donations

Salvation Army volunteer Gayle Webb and leader John Williams in the new family store at Soundpoint Goodna.

THE Salvation Army has expanded its Goodna services with a new a family store at its Soundpoint Centre.

It adds another community help arm to the busy centre which is located next to Supercheap Auto at 27 Smiths Road in the Goodna shopping precinct.

The store is staffed by volunteers and provides families with the opportunity to purchase affordable clothing and household items.

The Salvo’s Soundpoint Centre offers youth assistance programs, financial counselling, food support, community meals and one-on-one support.

It also operates an independent non-state school for students requiring specialist education, and a small community cafe.

Salvation Army Soundpoint leader John Williams has called for donations of quality household items and clothing.

Donations can be dropped at the store when it is open Monday to Friday.