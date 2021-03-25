Menu
Toogoolawah Police's newest officer senior constable Justin Willcocks. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Toogoolawah Police's newest officer senior constable Justin Willcocks. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Community

New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

Ali Kuchel
25th Mar 2021 3:26 PM
The newest addition to the Toogoolawah police station has in his first week seen first-hand how dangerous the Brisbane Valley Highway can be.

Senior constable Justin Willcocks joined the two-officer station at Toogoolawah this month and said the Brisbane Valley Highway was “rather dangerous”.

“From me driving along the road, it’s quite dangerous. If something goes wrong, I think it would go wrong in a very big way and affect a lot of people,” he said.

The new officer relocated from Ayr to Toogoolawah, with the ambition of learning the ropes to become an officer in charge.

The 2013 Queensland Police Service Academy graduate completed postings in Brisbane City and Stafford before moving north.

Toogoolawah Police's newest officer senior constable Justin Willcocks. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Toogoolawah Police's newest officer senior constable Justin Willcocks. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

As far as the job goes, they will be different. Toogoolawah is a lot smaller, and in Ayr there were about 20 officers at full strength,” senior constable Willcocks said.

“I applied for these types of roles to work my way through to an officer in charge role, that’s why I wanted to come to smaller stations and learn now to do that.”

Senior constable Willcocks will join officer in charge sergeant John Cumner.

The father-of-three said despite the cliche, he joined the police to help people.

During his time as an officer, senior constable Willcocks has completed large investigations in Ayr as well as finalising an extortion.

But it’s not all about busting big crimes and bad guys.

“At the weekend, there was a car on the highway that had a blown-out caravan tyre on a really dangerous section. I pulled over and gave them a hand to get back onto the road safely,” he said.

“It may seem like a little gesture, but it can be quite significant to people.

“I think I’ve been pretty lucky in my time to help people quite a lot.”

The senior constable’s first impressions of Toogoolawah have been “refreshing” with friendly and accommodating locals making him feel welcome.

Although writing himself as not much of a sportsman, the keen golfer might be able to persuade him to hit the green.

But for the heavy drinkers, a word of caution – alcohol-related offences do not impress the officer.

“Everyone’s been drunk, I’ve been drunk, but I’ve never found an overwhelming urge to fight someone,” he said.

“How people behave when they are intoxicated can be incredibly frustrating. A perfect gentleman on the drink can turn into an absolute ratbag. It just baffles me.”

If you’re out and about in Toogoolawah, be sure to welcome senior constable Willcocks.

