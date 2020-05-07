New rules: What you are allowed to do this Mother’s Day

GOLD COAST mothers have been given an early Mother's Day present, with the easing of some coronavirus social distancing rules.

From Sunday, single households or families of up to five people are able to visit another household.

The new rule does not extend to public places like parks or beaches, so gatherings of two households must remain on private property inside a home.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the changes were introduced after the successful drop in coronavirus case numbers.

"Because Queensland has been doing such a great job, from Sunday we will be allowing up to five members to visit a household, right across Queensland," the premier said.

"So that is great news for families, it must be from the same household. I think this is going to be welcomed by families, especially with Mother's Day this Sunday."

Queensland Chief Medical officer Jeanette Young. Picture AAPimage/David Clark

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the new rule also meant families could travel outside of the 50km perimeter, but only to visit households.

"If you are visiting another household you can, (go beyond the 50km radius) you have always been able to, but you can't go out into that community," she said.

"You can only go to that residence, visit there and leave, you can't go shopping, you can't go to the beach, you can't go further in that community. It is all about one household meeting with another household."

Dr Young said those making visits over the weekend must continue to practice social distancing, including spacing one person to every four square metres.

"The most important thing for everyone so we can continue doing this is if you feel unwell, stay at home, that is so critical - I cant stress that enough," Dr Young said.

"Stay at home and get yourself tested.

"If everyone does that, all five million Queenslanders commit to doing that we will be able to steadily move towards a far more normal way of society operating."

Originally published as New rules: What you are allowed to do this Mother's Day