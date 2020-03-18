New rules prove a hit at Lowood Stags

RUGBY LEAGUE: Junior participation rates are on the rise at the Lowood Stags after the club introduced the QRL’s Tackle Safe program in the under-6 and 7s age groups.

Lowood Stags coaching director Glen Tropy said the number of under-6 and 7 teams lifted to two last year and that growth had continued, with the club planning to field three in each age group for the first time ever this season should it go ahead despite the coronavirus threat.

“They certainly have not been deterred,” he said.

“We have only increased our volume.”

Commencing at the start of last season, the initiative grounded in evidence-based research has been received well by coaches, players and parents alike. Intended to be a best practice model, the scheme now known as the TackleReady Program seeks to teach young players safe and correct tackling techniques from the outset.

TackleReady has been rolled out in conjunction with several rule changes brought in as part of the NRL’s Player Development framework designed to encourage junior players, relieve them of the pressure to win and provide them the best environment possible in which to enjoy the greatest game of all.

The amendments include the removal of tackling from the game in the under-6 and 7 age groups. Tackling is not banned, rather it is delayed to ensure youngsters learn the proper technique.

Footy is set to become more fun as well, with juniors no longer playing for competition points and contesting grand finals until they reach under-13s. While scores are kept during matches, placing less focus on the overall standings is intended to foster a positive environment for all involved.

Following trials of TackleReady in 2019, 85 per cent of families said their child’s confidence improved and 86 per cent reported improved competence.

Tropy said the kids wanted to tackle but the parents thought otherwise, so the club was initially unsure how participating in the program would affect the number of players taking up the sport but they had only increased.

He said the most beneficial aspect of the TackleReady Program was the fact it analysed the biomechanics of an effective tackle and broke down the technique into specific parts or movements which were easily understood by coaches and children.

“Tackling is a basic drill,” he said.

“Teaching the kids to tackle safely is only going to be better for them.

“It creates sound habits to start with which they can take on the field with them.”

Tropy said the children had made significant improvements and parents seemed more comfortable with allowing their kids to play rugby league.

He said players were also happier as a result of the changes to scoring.

“Often there is too much pressure put on the kids at that age group,” he said.

“The kids are competitive.

“They know the score but taking the emphasis off winning is beneficial at that age.”

Tropy said RLI had been helpful in offering direction and the program had been so successful the club intended to have coaches of older teams take part as well.

He hopes such programs shore up the code’s future by ensuring the next generation of talents take it up and remain into seniors.