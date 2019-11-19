Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A map of the final Ipswich City Council councillor divisional boundaries.
A map of the final Ipswich City Council councillor divisional boundaries.
News

New rules for candidates intending to run as groups

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
19th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANDIDATES intending to form a group to run in the next local government election will be required to inform the Electoral Commission of Queensland and provide the names of the intended candidates and a group name.

Under new laws that will commence early next year, it will be illegal for groups of candidates to conduct group campaigning activities unless they have registered with the ECQ.

A number of other amendments have also been made to the Local Government Electoral Act 2011.

Candidates will be required to disclose more information, including information relating to close associates, in their nomination form. Majority of that information will be published online.

Candidates must also successfully complete training and open a dedicated bank account before nominating.

Candidates will be required to formally nominate when nominations open in February.

The Notice of Election will now be published on the ECQ’s website, along with polling booth locations and election results.

ipswich-council-elections local government elections politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters get reprieve in Crows Nest, homes feared lost

        Firefighters get reprieve in Crows Nest, homes feared lost

        Breaking UPDATE, 7.15PM: Weather conditions are expected to ease tonight, giving a much-needed reprieve for firefighters.

        IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        premium_icon IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        Education Government says these 178 state schools will soon have solar panels.

        About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        premium_icon About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        Business It is going to be a tough Christmas for many workers.

        Two people arrested following Warrego Highway crash

        premium_icon Two people arrested following Warrego Highway crash

        News A truck driver has been trapped for more than an hour after his vehicle was...