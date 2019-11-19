New rules for candidates intending to run as groups

CANDIDATES intending to form a group to run in the next local government election will be required to inform the Electoral Commission of Queensland and provide the names of the intended candidates and a group name.

Under new laws that will commence early next year, it will be illegal for groups of candidates to conduct group campaigning activities unless they have registered with the ECQ.

A number of other amendments have also been made to the Local Government Electoral Act 2011.

Candidates will be required to disclose more information, including information relating to close associates, in their nomination form. Majority of that information will be published online.

Candidates must also successfully complete training and open a dedicated bank account before nominating.

Candidates will be required to formally nominate when nominations open in February.

The Notice of Election will now be published on the ECQ’s website, along with polling booth locations and election results.