Brisbane Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot And Placed Under Three-Day Lockdown
NEW RULES: Drivers without face mask risk hefty fines

kaitlyn smith
9th Jan 2021 9:55 AM
IPSWICH residents will now be required to wear face masks while inside vehicles as part of Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Queensland Health officials said wearing a mask was now considered mandatory in cars - even if communting in a private vehicle.

Chief Heath Officer Jeannette Young said residents should already be wearing as masks as soon as they leave home.

It is hoped the latest health order would prevent further public confusion surrounding when face masks were required to be worn.

If seen without one, drivers could soon be hit with a $200 fine.

A Queensland Government spokesman confirmed the health directive had been updated as of Saturday morning.

“That means every single place outdoors, including your car, you must wear a mask,” he said.

“This is for the safety of yourself and others, as well as ride share and taxi drivers.”

It comes as Greater Brisbane heads into its first full day of lockdown.

No new locally acquired cases were recorded for Greater Brisbane in the past 24 hours.

There have been over 14,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

Anyone with symptoms is urged to undergo testing at these Ipswich sites.

