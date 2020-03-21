Menu
New rules about election materials

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
21st Mar 2020 9:35 AM
THE ECQ on March 19 issued a general direction about election materials, however as a result of the decision made by the National Cabinet yesterday the ECQ has had to revise a new direction about the distribution of how-to-vote cards and election material. 

The ECQ hereby directs:

• All persons are prohibited from canvassing for votes or distributing how-to-vote cards or election material at a polling booth. This applies to ALL polling booths in Queensland;

• All persons must abide by the social distancing rules for gatherings of less than 100 people;

• All persons attending a polling booth must maintain hygiene standards, in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines;

• All persons must not shake hands, or attempt to shake hands, with electors as they are entering or waiting to enter the polling booth;

• If candidates, political parties, or other electoral participants wish for their how-to-vote cards and/or election material to be available to electors, the material must be provided to the booth supervisor. The material will be displayed at the polling booth, in a way deemed appropriate by the booth supervisor. 

• Candidates, political parties or other electoral participants must not interfere or remove how-to-vote cards or election material once they are displayed by the booth supervisor or other ECQ staff. 

For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au

