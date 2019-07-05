New roles aim to take stress out of hospital ED visits

THE wait in West Moreton's busiest emergency department (ED) has become a little easier thanks to the appointment of Ambassadors to Ipswich Hospital.

Sometimes, patients and their families can feel anxious while waiting in the ED and so the Ambassadors' role is to give them easy access to a staff member who can answer questions and provide information that can make their stay more comfortable.

That might be as simple as showing people where to find the bathroom, food or drinks, or handing out colouring-in books to help occupy children.

They can also quickly and compassionately respond to someone who may be feeling frustrated about waiting for treatment.

ED Ambassador Paul Riley said being able to provide extra support and comfort to patients at what could be a stressful time was what attracted him to the role.

"I wanted to do something where I was able to help people a bit more,” Mr Riley said.

"People appreciate that I can help let them know what's going on behind the scenes when they are waiting in the emergency department so that they understand why they might have to wait to be seen.

"It takes away their anxiety - it makes them happier.

"I feel like I'm making a big difference, not only for patients but also for administration and nursing staff.”

West Moreton Health Executive Director Melinda Parcell said people who visited the ED were often in a vulnerable state.

"They may be in pain and feeling anxious, frustrated or scared and the ED Ambassador to Ipswich Hospital is another friendly face who can provide care and support early in someone's healthcare journey,” Ms Parcell said.

"This role also helps us truly understand, from a patient's perspective, what it's like to visit an ED.”

The ED Ambassadors are also trained in communication, to help to respond compassionately to people's needs.

Ms Parcell said the position was key to fostering a more pleasant experience for people who visited the ED.

"Last month, 7642 people attended a West Moreton Health EDs,” Ms Parcell said.

"While we know waiting in an ED can sometimes be trying, having an ED Ambassador for support can make all the difference.”