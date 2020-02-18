New role to ensure councillors stay on track

The next Ipswich City Council will have access to an adviser for its first year of operations to ensure a smooth and seamless transition from no council to new council.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the decision to appoint a governance adviser was at the advice of the council’s former Interim Administrator Greg Chemello.

“Mr Chemello proposed an adviser be put in place in Ipswich if the Director General of the Department of Local Government believed it would be in the public interest,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“This means that the residents of Ipswich can go to the polls safe in the knowledge that the council they elect will continue down the path of creating good governance that has been laid down by Mr Chemello, Steven Greenwood and the Interim Management Committee.

“At this stage, the Adviser will be employed on a part-time basis for 12 months, with the option to extend that if necessary.

“In the eighteen months since the Palaszczuk Government took decisive action in relation to the conduct and integrity of the Ipswich City Council, a great deal of terrific work has been done.

“We want to make sure that work stays on track and that the residents of Ipswich get the council they deserve.”

Nominations for mayoral and councillor candidates open Saturday February 22 and close on March 3.

Candidates nominating for Ipswich City Council can do so knowing that for at least the first year they will have an experienced Adviser on hand should they need it.