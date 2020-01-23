New road cuts travel times to Brisbane

AN $11.6 million road connecting Redbank Plains to the Centenary Hwy has opened to traffic. Roadworks to connect Mt Juillerat Dr at Eden's Crossing estate to the Centenary Hwy started in 2018. The new road should cut travel times for Redbank Plains residents driving to Brisbane, and cut 10 minutes off the trip to Springfield Central. Eden's Crossing is near the new Fernbrooke State School and Staines Memorial College and will eventually be home to more than 1,200 families.