A capture from the Eden's Crossing brochure showing where the new road to the Centenary Hwy is being constructed. Carly Morrissey
New road cuts travel times to Brisbane

23rd Jan 2020 10:30 AM
AN $11.6 million road connecting Redbank Plains to the Centenary Hwy has opened to traffic. Roadworks to connect Mt Juillerat Dr at Eden's Crossing estate to the Centenary Hwy started in 2018. The new road should cut travel times for Redbank Plains residents driving to Brisbane, and cut 10 minutes off the trip to Springfield Central. Eden's Crossing is near the new Fernbrooke State School and Staines Memorial College and will eventually be home to more than 1,200 families.

