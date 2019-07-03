Menu
Chinese rideshare giant DiDi is set to enter the Ipswich market later this month.
New rideshare app to create fierce competition

Navarone Farrell
3rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
IPSWICH has been inundated with rideshares launching with DiDi announcing their entrance into the market only months after Ola.

The Chinese company will launch, as part of its greater south-east Queensland entrance, on Monday, July 22.

READ MORE: Say "Ola” to Ipswich's newest ride-share app

DiDi's service will cover out west to Amberley, south to Beenleigh and north to Bracalba (north-west of Caboolture), as well as in the capital.

DiDi Australia's general manager Lyn Ma said they are thrilled to launch in Brisbane and surrounds.

"(It's) a fast-growing and dynamic city where people love to get around and experience all the city has to offer,” he said.

"With the city's receptiveness towards ridesharing and new technology, Brisbane is the ideal location for our continued expansion across Australia.

"We hope our launch into Brisbane allows local residents to do more and pay less with our rideshare service.”

The company is offering initial promotions with free rides on Saturdays, valued up to $20 per trip, with drivers keeping 100 per cent of their fares for the first six weeks of operation.

Riders will also receive 50 per cent off 10 rides, up to the value of $10 per ride during the first four weeks after launch. Riders who sign up after the official launch will receive up to 50 per cent off five rides, up to the value of $10 per ride, during the first four weeks after launch.

All riders will receive 10 per cent off every ride as a long-term commitment in its market entrance.

Drivers will also benefit from the platform's industry lowest service fee at only 5.5 percent service fee, meaning each driver keeps 94.5 percent of the trip fare.

Drivers who sign up and are approved with DiDi before July 22 will receive a zero percent service fee for six weeks, allowing them to keep the entire fare.

DiDi has opened a driver hub in Greenslopes to onboard and prepare drivers for the Brisbane launch. Interested drivers are encouraged to download the DiDi Driver app today or visit the driver hub for more information.

Ipswich is the fifth city DiDi operates in, after Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Newcastle. Globally the rideshare platform has more than 500 million users.

didi ola rideshare uber
Ipswich Queensland Times

