NEW RESTRICTIONS: Nine COVID-19 cases reported in Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre where a 77-year-old supervisor tested positive earlier this week.



As reported in The Courier-Mail, Queensland Health sources last night confirmed multiple new infections. The Premier today said there were concerns regarding this cluster of seven - the original Brisbane Youth Detention Centre case and the six announced today.



New public health measures related to the cluster have also been announced today.



Gatherings in homes have been reduced to 10 people for residents in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Moreton Bay and Redlands local government areas. For those in other parts of southeast Queensland that number for gatherings is 30 people.



There are now 15 active cases in Queensland.



The new cases add to a worrying situation developing in Ipswich, with the Wacol detention centre supervisor's positive result recorded late on Wednesday.



Earlier yesterday, health officials said they would not release a list of locations where the infected woman travelled through the community, because it was not needed.



Public health alerts are only released when health officials are unable to track down contacts at the locations where a case visited.



Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said further tests were being conducted on staff and residents at the centre over the weekend, as authorities looked at genomic sequencing to try to work out how the woman contracted the virus.



Dr Young also confirmed on Friday there was a new probable historic case from a person who no longer has the virus, after they took a serology test.



"It's of no concern and we can actually link it back to a known outbreak that occurred earlier on in the pandemic," she said.



It came as St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital closed its doors to visitors as a precautionary measure following the infection of the supervisor from Bundamba.



Maternity patients could only have one support person for the birth of their child, and the visitor would not be allowed to re-enter the facility once they leave.



"This is a developing situation and these visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice," the hospital said in a statement.



Despite the new protocols, the hospital said it did not have any positive COVID-19 tests.



"This is precautionary and not a time for panic," the statement read.



A Facebook post said the visitor restrictions had been made under the direction and guidance of Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.



An extra walk-in COVID testing clinic has been established in Bundamba by West Moreton Health for the weekend at the Salvation Army Church Hall.



The detention centre supervisor, who is in a stable condition in the Ipswich Hospital with COVID-19, reported mild symptoms on August 10 and worked five shifts while infectious.



Testing of 127 youth and more than 500 staff at the Wacol centre began on Thursday.