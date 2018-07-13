New rehab centre for mums to open in Lockyer Valley

Mothers struggling with drug and alcohol addiction can get help at a new rehab facility due to open this week.

A NEW Rehabilitation Centre in the Lockyer Valley is due to open this week.

Grace Homestead is a not-for-profit charity offering a residential drug and alcohol program for mothers with up to two children.

CEO and co-founder Zoe Knorre said she found giving up their children was often a barrier for mothers who needed treatment.

She has started Grace Homestead with her husband and hopes to teach mothers struggling with addiction how to be effective parents.

The new centre is one of only a handful across the country that allows mothers to still care for their children while receiving treatment.

The program can take up to three mothers with two children each

While the charity is getting the final touches completed before opening they are also seeking some donations.

Mrs Knorre said a near-new ride on mower was needed along with a second hand TV for the therapy room.

They are also looking for new staff to volunteer their time from clinicians to support workers.

The program will be staffed by psychologists, social workers, and other clinicians, who have experience working with people struggling with substance use.

Females aged 18 and above who have one or two children (under 10 years old) in their primary care, or pregnant and expecting the child to be in their primary care, who are motivated to complete the program are encouraged to apply.

What else is needed (near new items):

slow cooker 5.5 litre

rice cooker 6+ cup

4 slice toaster

sandwich press (4 sandwich capacity)

electric kettle (large)

mixing bowls

silicone baking trays

baking tins

plastic storage containers

cutlery

Visit www.gracehomestead.org for details on how to donate and contact the centre.