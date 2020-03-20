New regulations for candidates at polling booths

Volunteers handing out how-to-vote cards to voters at the Ipswich Pre-poll office for the 2017 state elections.

VOLUNTEERS and candidates handing out how-to-vote cards or other election material will need to follow new directions or risk a maximum fine of $1,3334.50.

In response to the public health emergency involving COVID-19, The Electoral Commissioner has called for all people attending polling booths not to shake hands, or attempt to shake hands, with electors as they enter or wait to enter polling booths.

People must maintain 1.5 metres away from others while near a polling booth and must maintain hygiene standards in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines.

Candidates and political parties will also be required to actively attempt to minimise the number of workers engaging in activities at a polling booth and where possible seek alternative how-to-vote card and election material distribution methods.

Failure to comply carries a maximum penalty of 10 penalty units, currently valued at $1,334.50.

This Direction has immediate effect and remains in place until close of polls on 28 March 2020, unless otherwise revised.

"Our election staff are working hard to ensure all electors are able to cast their vote in a safe manner," An Electoral Commission of Queensland Spokesperson said.

"Complying with this Direction will help to ensure all electoral participants can safely exercise their right to vote.

"Complaints about the conduct of volunteers of a candidate or party should be directed to the candidate or party they represent in the first instance."

It comes after emergency legislation allowing the Electoral Commission of Queensland to ban how-to-vote cards, extend postal and telephone voting and potentially change the local government election date was pushed through.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the new powers would only be used if expert advice deemed them necessary.

The Electoral Commissioner also has the power to issue further directions, in the event ECQ staff observe non-compliance.

Those directions may include outright prohibition of campaign workers, as well as further restriction or banning of how-to-vote card and election material distribution.

All existing laws and regulations regarding canvassing for votes at a polling booth continue to apply, including those relating to exclusion zones.

